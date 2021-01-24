STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Impact assessment of riverfront project in Cuttack soon

The National Green Tribunal (NGT)-constituted joint committee will now assess the impact of sand filling in Mahanadi river bed upstream of Jobra barrage in Cuttack.

Published: 24th January 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Mahanadi River

Mahanadi River (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT)-constituted joint committee will now assess the impact of sand filling in Mahanadi river bed upstream of Jobra barrage in Cuttack. The NGT had constituted the committee on December 15, 2020 to assess the impact of the proposed riverfront improvement project and ensure that it does not cause irreversible damage to the floodplains of Mahanadi river in Cuttack.

The committee comprises representatives of Central Water Commission (CWC), nominees of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Central Pollution Control Board, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee and the State Pollution Control Board. Admitting an application on Thursday, the three-member bench of NGT headed by Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said,

“The committee may consider the grievances of the applicant and give its consolidated report on the issue raised in the representation and report to the tribunal within two months”. The application filed by social activist Pradip Kumar Pattnaik sought intervention against the ‘illegal sand filling’ in Mahanadi for over 3 km upstream of Jobra barrage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahanadi river Jobra barrage
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp