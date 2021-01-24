Man supplied fake Covid reports to migrant workers, arrested

By Express News Service

PARADIP: With the pandemic still looming large, a racket feeding on desperation of workers, including the migrants, to secure Covid negative certificates was busted by Abhaychandpur police here on Saturday.

The accused, Kalandi Tarai, 35, was found to be supplying fake Covid negative certificates to migrant workers of different industries in Paradip. A native of Dalimpur village, he runs a cell phone shop.

There are hundreds of migrant workers employed in different industries including Paradip Refinery of IOCL. Post lockdown, local as well as national industries resumed operations and accepted workers who produced Covid-19 negative reports. Taking advantage of this, Tarai supplied fake certificates for Rs 500-1000 apiece. Many people also allegedly collected fake Covid-19 negative certificates from the accused to travel overseas.

Acting on a tip off, Abhaychandpur police arrested Tarai and seized from his possession incriminating documents. Police found fake Covid-19 certificates, seized a computer lab and cell phone shop. “We have raided a computer lab and seized two fake Covid-19 reports and many photocopies of fake certificates and character certificates.

Computers, laptops and other equipment used to manufacture the certificates have also been seized. Investigation of local workers has helped unearth the racket,” said IIC of Abhyachandpur police station Jugal Das. The accused was produced before a court.

As per allegations being investigated, people who did not test positive for Covid-19 nor had symptoms of the disease also collected fake Covid-19 negative certificates to rejoin duty or get additional benefits from the company or government. Jagatsinghpur has reported 9,126 Covid positive cases out of which 9,064 have recovered. Active cases currently stand at 24 while 38 people succumbed to the deadly virus.