Two killed in group clash, several hurt in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: As many as two persons were killed and several others feared injured in a fierce clash between two groups over past enmity in a village under Deogaon police limits on Saturday. Sources said, the conflict started after one Dhanmat Rout of Jarasingha village suffered heavy losses after his shop was destroyed in fire a few days back.

Following the incident, Dhanmat attacked Karna Suna and Sripati Bhesara of Harijanapada suspecting their involvement. Karna and Sripati sustained injuries and were rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital where the latter succumbed.

Irked over the death of Sripati, several residents of Harijanapada barged into the house of Dhanmat and attacked him, his family members and relatives with sharp weapons. When police reached the spot, it found Dhanmat’s body lying in a pool of blood while the others are yet to be traced. In view of the prevailing situation, more police force has been rushed to the village to avert escalation. Police said a probe has been initiated to nab the accused and a search started to trace Dhanmat’s family.

