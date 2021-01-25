STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dense fog engulfs Twin City, visibility reduced to 50 mtr

Dense fog is expected to occur at one or two places in north coastal and Boudh districts on Monday morning.

Commuters brave through a thick layer of fog in Bhubaneswar on Sunday morning | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A dense fog engulfed the Twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Saturday midnight extending to Sunday morning with the visibility dropping to dangerously low level in both the cities. The thick blanket of fog disrupted traffic and vehicular movement on the roads and the national highway with visibility reducing to below 50 metre. 

Odisha IMD said dense fog also occurred at one or two places in Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Angul districts while isolated places in Cuttack, Puri, Mayurbhanj and Malkangiri districts witnessed shallow to moderate fog during the period. “Very dense fog covered Angul on Sunday and reduced the morning visibility to 20 metre. The visibility in Paradip was recorded at 50 metre,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

Foggy conditions were witnessed in some parts of the State due to moisture incursion under the influence of an anti-cyclonic circulation over coastal Odisha and a trough running from east Bihar to Marathwada across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.Met office has also issued a yellow warning for dense fog at some places in Odisha till Tuesday morning. Dense fog is expected to occur at one or two places in north coastal and Boudh districts on Monday morning.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely occur at a few places in north coastal districts and one or two places in Sundargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Malkangiri and Koraput districts during the period.The Met office has also forecast dense fog at one or two places in Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal and Cuttack districts on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Met office on Sunday said minimum temperature is likely to rise by two to three degree Celsius in interior Odisha and it will be above normal by two to three degree in coastal districts in next two days. The minimum temperature is expected to rise under the influence of the easterly winds blowing towards Odisha, Das said.

