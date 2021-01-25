Jarasingha group clash, 5 arrested

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Deogaon police have arrested five persons in connection with the group clash that left two dead and several others critically injured on Saturday evening in Jarasingha village.

The two groups were allegedly at daggers drawn over a ‘water sharing’ dispute. As tension prevailed in the area, Sadar SDPO Srimanta Barik visited the locality and took stock of the situation. He assured that police have been deployed to avert any escalation.

Talking to mediapersons, Barik said, “Police inquiry is on. Some more people are under our scanner and we are investigating the matter thoroughly.”

