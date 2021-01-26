BJD to push for Women's Reservation Bill during Parliament's Union Budget session

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD will press for passage of the Women's Reservation Bill for reserving 33 per cent seats in Parliament and state Assemblies for them during the Budget session of the Parliament beginning from February 1.

It will also raise the demand for the implementation of Swaminathan Committee recommendations and doubling of MSP for farmers along with funds for railway infrastructure development and a special package for the State.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday held a video conference with party MPs to finalise the BJD strategy in the Parliament and take up the issues of Odisha's interest with the Central government.

BJD national spokesperson Sasmit Patra told mediapersons after the meeting that the party will demand more funds for the ongoing railway projects for their completion in time as many of them are dragging on for years.

The Khurda-Balangir railway line and other railway projects for which the Odisha government has provided free land and contributed 50 per cent project cost, the wagon factory at Sitapalli in Ganjam district and the electric locomotive maintenance workshop in Kalahandi district will be in focus.

The Railways have withdrawn more than 300 stoppages in the State because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that as the pandemic has somewhat subsided now, they should restored for the benefit of common citizens.

The party MPs will also raise the issue of setting up an international airport in Puri.Stating that Odisha is facing natural calamities almost every year, Patra said that the BJD will demand special category State status and a special package to deal with natural disasters.

He said that the issue of inclusion of 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) in the Preamble of the Constitution will also be raised during the session. "It will be a tribute for Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

Other issues to be raised by the party include, inclusion of Ho and Koshali/Sambalpuri language in 8th schedule of Constitution, opening of more bank branches, increasing tele-density, payment of coal royalty, introduction of clean energy cess and begin work on coastal highway, he said.