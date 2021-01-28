1.91 lakh enrolled for second phase COVID-19 vaccination in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Around 1,91,243 frontline workers, who were involved in containment measures and law and order, have been enrolled so far for the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the State. The listed beneficiaries included 1,56,765 armed forces personnel, police and prison staff, 25,964 municipal workers and 8,514 staff of Revenue and Disaster Management department.

The State Government had started enumeration of the beneficiaries early this month and it was to be completed by January 25. The Centre had asked all States to send the list of frontline workers after the health workers were considered for the first phase. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the timeline for enrollment of frontline workers has been extended till January 31.

As decided earlier, the prioritised age group population above 50 years and persons below 50 years with associated comorbidities will be covered in the third phase. Sources said, around 26 lakh people in the State fall in the category.

Meanwhile, the State Government has set a target to vaccinate around 19,770 healthcare workers (HCWs) at 216 session sites in 27 districts and Bhubaneswar on Thursday in the second spell of the first phase vaccination drive.

Health department sources said the vaccination resumed in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday where 1137 HCWs got the jab. Of 3,50,726 HCWs enrolled so far, 1,78,227 have been vaccinated. "The rest will be covered by February 10. Those who are remaining absent from vaccination after receiving message will not be given further chance for free vaccine from the Government," Mohapatra added.