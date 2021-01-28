STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Disproportionate assets: Default bail granted for Odisha IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak, son

Besides, the technical aspects of DA cases include prosecution sanction from the Government for submission of the chargesheet.

Published: 28th January 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Abhay Kant Pathak (Left) and Akash Pathak. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, on Wednesday granted default bail to suspended IFS official Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash as the anti-corruption agency did not file chargesheet within 60 days. However, Abhay and Akash will continue to be lodged in jail since they are charged in multiple numbers of cases.

Vigilance Directorate sources said, disproportionate assets (DA) case is not a conventional crime involving a private individual. Since it is an offence committed by a public servant, it necessitates detailed investigation. "Investigation of the case is being carried out in various parts of the country with major focus outside Odisha which is time consuming," said a senior officer.

Besides, the technical aspects of DA cases include prosecution sanction from the Government for submission of the chargesheet. In Pathak senior's case, sanction of prosecution is required from the Central Government as Abhay is an all India service officer and without sanction of the prosecution, cognisance of the offence cannot be taken by the court.

"Submitting preliminary chargesheet at this point is not urgent as the probe is far from completion and any major difference in final chargesheet may adversely affect prosecution. Even for preliminary chargesheet, sanction of prosecution is required which is sought only after completion of investigation. We are in no hurry," said the officer.

According to the Supreme Court’s guidelines, there is an obligation on the sanctioning authority to discharge its duty to give or withhold sanction only after having full knowledge of the material facts of the case. However, Pathaks' lawyer Pitambar Acharya said the prosecution agency has no evidence.

"A court grants default bail if police does not file chargesheet in 60 days for offences under Prevention of Corruption Act in which imprisonment may extend up to 10 years. The agency could not even file a preliminary chargesheet during the period as my clients were not involved in any illegal activity," he told The New Indian Express.

The legal challenge for the Pathaks will be higher as Crime Branch has a case against Akash and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy for allegedly defrauding job aspirants promising them employment in Tata Motors, while the father-son duo is accused of cheating in a case registered by Kharavela Nagar Police in the city. The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against  them and is looking into their financial transactions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhay Kant Pathak Odisha Vigilance Directorate Odisha disproportionate assets
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp