Lack of leaf plates delays rituals in Baripada's Haribaldevjew temple

A servitor said that necessary items like 'khali' and 'dona', which are plates made of leaves, were not available at the temple and hence, rituals were delayed.

Published: 28th January 2021 08:52 AM

Haribaldevjew temple in Odisha's Baripada

Haribaldevjew temple in Odisha's Baripada. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Rituals at Haribaldevjew temple here were delayed by over seven hours on Wednesday owing to shortage of 'khali patra' (use and throw sal leaf plates). Even as the delay upset devotees, the servitors blamed the development committee of the temple for not taking any action on the matter despite knowing about the shortage beforehand.

A servitor, Pradeep Panda said the necessary items like 'khali' and 'dona' (plates made of leaves) were not available at the temple due to which rituals like 'mangal alati', 'majana', 'surya puja' and 'abakas' nitees (rituals) were delayed.

He said the servitors have no role in procuring items used in conducting the rituals at the temple. Over 250 leaf plates are used daily to perform the rituals of Trinity. But reportedly owing to rise in price since some days, the supplier had not got sanction for supplying plates for the temple in revised rate. Sub-Collector P Anvesha Reddy said that she will look into the matter. 

