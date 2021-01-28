Odisha couple fall into 'phishing trap' by sharing card details, five held from Uttar Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A special squad of Bhawanipatna Police has arrested five cyber frauds of Uttar Pradesh for duping a couple of Rs 2.64 lakh online. The victims - Gangadhar Subudhi and his wife - had fallen into the phishing trap of the frauds who had lured them into sharing their debit card details earlier this month.

On January 9, Subudhi had received a call from someone posing as customer care executive of a telecom company. The caller congratulated him for winning a cash prize of Rs 20,000 and a smart phone. He was asked to share his customer ID upon receipt of a message to claim the prize money on January 11.

The victim was instructed to download an application on his mobile phone and also share photograph of his wife’s debit card which he did. Later, Subudhi found that his bank account had been debited Rs 2,18,800 while his wife lost Rs 45,591 from her account. After a complaint was registered, a special team tracked down cell phone details of the five accused and arrested them from Uttar Pradesh on January 21.

They were identified as Avilash Singh (21), Parvez Ahamad (31), Wahid Khan (25), Shahrukh Khan (19) and Juned Ahamad (39), all belonging to Bigehna village under Bewar police station of UP’s Hamirpur district. Another accused, Sohel Ahmad, is still at large, said a press release by SP Sarvana Vibek. The accused were presented before SDJM, Bhawanipatna on transit remand today.

