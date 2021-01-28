STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha teacher Nanda Prusty scores a century in his age and 2021 Padma Awards

A class VII pass-out, Prusty who turned 100 this year, has been teaching children as well as senior citizens of his village for the last seven decades. 

Published: 28th January 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Nanda Prusty (L) has been teaching children for over 70 years now

Nanda Prusty (L) has been teaching children for over 70 years now. (Photo| EPS)

By Amulya Pati
Express News Service

JAJPUR: Fondly known as 'Nanda Mastre', centenarian Nanda Prusty of Kantira in Sukinda block had never imagined he would be bestowed the coveted Padma Shri award for his service to the society. A class VII pass-out, Prusty who turned 100 this year, has been teaching children as well as senior citizens of his village for the last seven decades. His mission is to eradicate illiteracy from his village.

"I am delighted at being chosen for the Padma Shri award. I did not know about it till a few reporters of some vernacular dailies told me about the honour. I had never imagined that the award will be bestowed on me," he said. 

Unable to study further than class VII due to the financial condition of his family, Nanda Mastre embarked on a mission to teach children in and around his village free of cost. The frail old man has taught as many as three generations of most of the households in his village. 

Bulu Malik, a local said, "Nobody in the village had imagined Nanda Mastre will be chosen for the honour by the Union government. We never expected he will be conferred the coveted civilian award at this age and bring glory for our village."

Nanda Mastre's Chatsali, (a non formal school for primary education), which functions from a makeshift hut near his house, starts at the break of dawn everyday including Sunday. Children attend classes at the school till 9 am and then from 4 pm to 6 pm. Senior citizens, mostly illiterate, come to the Chatsali at 6 pm and the classes continue till 9 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padma Shri award Nanda Prusty Nanda Mastre Odisha centenerian teacher
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp