Odisha teacher Nanda Prusty scores a century in his age and 2021 Padma Awards

Amulya Pati By

Express News Service

JAJPUR: Fondly known as 'Nanda Mastre', centenarian Nanda Prusty of Kantira in Sukinda block had never imagined he would be bestowed the coveted Padma Shri award for his service to the society. A class VII pass-out, Prusty who turned 100 this year, has been teaching children as well as senior citizens of his village for the last seven decades. His mission is to eradicate illiteracy from his village.

"I am delighted at being chosen for the Padma Shri award. I did not know about it till a few reporters of some vernacular dailies told me about the honour. I had never imagined that the award will be bestowed on me," he said.

Unable to study further than class VII due to the financial condition of his family, Nanda Mastre embarked on a mission to teach children in and around his village free of cost. The frail old man has taught as many as three generations of most of the households in his village.

Bulu Malik, a local said, "Nobody in the village had imagined Nanda Mastre will be chosen for the honour by the Union government. We never expected he will be conferred the coveted civilian award at this age and bring glory for our village."

Nanda Mastre's Chatsali, (a non formal school for primary education), which functions from a makeshift hut near his house, starts at the break of dawn everyday including Sunday. Children attend classes at the school till 9 am and then from 4 pm to 6 pm. Senior citizens, mostly illiterate, come to the Chatsali at 6 pm and the classes continue till 9 pm.