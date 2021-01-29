STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Miscreants set bank afire in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district after failed loot attempt

District fire officer, Tez Kunar Ekka said that prima facie, it seems the miscreants may have set the bank on fire after failing to break open the strong room.

Published: 29th January 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

fire

The couple died in a blaze during the eviction (Image used for representational purposes)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: After a failed loot attempt, miscreants set afire the Dihashai branch of Odisha Gramya Bank late on Wednesday night. Property worth Rs 5 lakh was gutted. Situated at Dihashai bazaar on Cuttack-Naugaon NH-55 within Jagatsinghpur police limits, the bank's main gate was broken by a few unidentified miscreants to enter the building.

They then tried to break the lock of the strong room but failed. As the security siren went off, the miscreants, set a cupboard containing vital documents like ledger book and loan documents on fire. The CCTV camera in the building too was destroyed. 

As locals saw smoke emanating from the bank, they informed the police and fire station. The blaze was doused on Thursday morning. District fire officer, Tez Kunar Ekka said that prima facie, it seems the miscreants may have set the bank on fire after failing to break open the strong room.

While CCTV cameras, important documents and furniture were gutted, the cash vault and strong room remained safe. Branch manager, Satyendra Sahoo said the damage is estimated at Rs 5 lakh. Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajani Kant Mishra said a forensic team has been engaged to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap and a manhunt launched to nab the culprits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Gramya Bank Odisha failed robbery Bank robbery Bank robbery fail
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp