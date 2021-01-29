Miscreants set bank afire in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district after failed loot attempt

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: After a failed loot attempt, miscreants set afire the Dihashai branch of Odisha Gramya Bank late on Wednesday night. Property worth Rs 5 lakh was gutted. Situated at Dihashai bazaar on Cuttack-Naugaon NH-55 within Jagatsinghpur police limits, the bank's main gate was broken by a few unidentified miscreants to enter the building.

They then tried to break the lock of the strong room but failed. As the security siren went off, the miscreants, set a cupboard containing vital documents like ledger book and loan documents on fire. The CCTV camera in the building too was destroyed.

As locals saw smoke emanating from the bank, they informed the police and fire station. The blaze was doused on Thursday morning. District fire officer, Tez Kunar Ekka said that prima facie, it seems the miscreants may have set the bank on fire after failing to break open the strong room.

While CCTV cameras, important documents and furniture were gutted, the cash vault and strong room remained safe. Branch manager, Satyendra Sahoo said the damage is estimated at Rs 5 lakh. Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajani Kant Mishra said a forensic team has been engaged to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap and a manhunt launched to nab the culprits.