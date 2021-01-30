BCI to set up law institute in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bar Council of India (BCI) Trust has announced to set up an Indian Institute of Law (IIL) in Bhubaneswar to promote continuous legal education and research along with skill development of law teachers and practising lawyers.

The BCI Trust has signed an MoU with KIIT University in this regard. KIIT University will provide land in Patia here and bear 40 per cent of the expenses for infrastructure of the proposed campus. There is no training institute to cater to the needs of skill development of law teachers and advocates in the State.

The IIL will facilitate young law school teachers of the country and advocates to enhance their expertise, professional skills and acumen. The institute will be the first-of-its-kind in the country, said BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on Friday.

Initially, the institute will have an academic staff college, school of continuing education, IIL training centre, centre for legal aid and bridge courses for foreign degree holders. The IIL will constitute a general council, an executive council and an academic council and will have adequate representation from the higher judiciary including the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, State and Central governments, UGC, academicians and senior members of the Bar.

“We have also decided to actively involve and take the guidance of sitting and former judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, renowned jurists, reputed senior advocates, eminent leaders of the Bar, noted law teachers of National Law Universities and other renowned academicians. They will be full time teachers, guides or honorary guest teachers, said Mishra.