Poor healthcare drives witch-hunting in Odisha

Asish Mehta By

BHUBANESWAR: Lack of access to proper healthcare in the remote, tribal pockets of Odisha and, more importantly, poor awareness coupled with illiteracy and superstition are the key drivers of the menace of witch-hunting which continues unabated despite the Odisha Prevention of Witch-Hunting Act being in force since 2014.

A recent study conducted in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts has pointed out that inadequate healthcare facilities in the grassroots, particularly for children, along with the failure in providing timely medical care to the ill are the root cause of the cruel practice in most cases. Gender inequality, illiteracy, superstition and poor socio-economic conditions are other factors contributing to the crime.The study conducted by ActionAid examined 36 witch-hunting related crimes, including killings, over the last one year.

Around 50 per cent (pc) of witch branding incidents in Keonjhar occurred due to children health issues, 33 pc because of adult health issues and 16 pc due to unproductive agriculture or cattle deaths. Rehabilitation was provided to only about eight pc victims while 33 pc survivors migrated to nearby villages or towns to seek shelter. However, 92 pc of the victims received positive police response.

Similarly, 33 pc of incidents in Mayurbhanj occurred due to children’s health issues, 25 pc were related to adults health, 16 pc were triggered by the mental-health condition of victims, eight pc due to land grabbing, while of 16 pc cases could not be specified. About 42 pc incidents resulted in deaths.Rehabilitation was provided to only eight pc victims and 33 pc survivors migrated to nearby villages or towns. Around 58 pc victims received a positive police response.

In Ganjam, 27 pc incidents were related to children’s health, 36 pc adults’ health, 18 pc was due to suspicion over villagers’ misfortune and rest unknown. Twenty seven per cent of the incidents in the district resulted in deaths and not a single survivor was provided rehabilitation. About 54 pc received a positive police response to the crime.

The findings assume significance as murders related to witchcraft are on the rise in Odisha. While five persons were murdered for alleged witchcraft in 2018, 13 lost their lives in 2019, as per the National Crime Records Bureau data.

Even though the State has adopted the stringent with-hunting law, it has failed to act as a deterrent and women in tribal areas are still subjected to violence, torture on accusation accused of being sorceresses to avenge personal grudges.

Single women, widows and divorcees are more vulnerable to witch branding since they are not able to defend themselves nor they have the support of others. In some instances of witch-hunting, men are attacked too, but their numbers are negligible as compared to the women.

“The laws already in force are insufficient as they are only focusing on punishment mechanism and not responding to the need of eradicating the irrational and evil superstitious beliefs,” said ActionAid’s State head Debabrat Patra.

The victims and survivors’ urgent requirements are not being looked into. Witch-Hunting Act is not at all being invoked and instead the accused are booked under various Sections of the IPC.

In many instances, a culprit who is a strongman, is not punished because the attacks are portrayed as a result of a mob fury. The law is not helping the victims to recover from the consequences like forced displacement, expulsion from the village, social and economic boycott, and others, the study noted.