Another fake ghee and honey making unit busted in Cuttack

Police also seized 248 litre of adulterated ghee under the brand name Binayak Puja Vanaspati and 330 litre of rice bran and refined oil.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Continuing its crackdown on the manufacture and sale of adulterated food items in the city, Commissionerate Police on Saturday busted another fake ghee and honey making unit in CDA Sector-9.

Acting on a tip-off, Markat Nagar police carried out a raid on the illegal manufacturing unit and sealed it after the owner failed to produce trade licence supporting to making and marketing of the products, said Markat Nagar IIC Pradipta Naik.

Owner of the unit Deepak Agrawal and driver of a trolley auto-rickshaw have been detained for interrogation.

Agrawal, who was earlier running the unit in Dhenkanal, had shifted his factory to Cuttack six months back for better marketing opportunities. 

“Samples of the ghee have been collected by the food safety officials and sent to laboratory for examination,” Naik said.

Meanwhile, police also arrested Subas Mallick, owner of Subas Ghee who was at large after the cops unearthed fake products from Subash Nutrition Pvt Ltd in Jagatpur on November 30.

