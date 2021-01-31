STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress turns Saheed Divas into show of strength against Odisha government

Odisha in-charge of the party Dr Chella Kumar slammed the ruling dispensation for its all-round failure across various sectors in the State.

Leaders on dais at Congress meeting in Berhampur on Saturday. (Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Congress party’s Saheed Divas observance turned into an unusual show of strength on Saturday at Berhampur where senior leaders tore into the ruling Biju Janata Dal slamming it for all-round failure.

What was meant to be an occasion to commemorate 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to the State became a huge public meeting at ruling BJD’s fortress in the Silk City. 

The leaders of the grand old party, which has been on a slipping ground in last two elections in the State, tried to infuse enthusiasm among the workers as was evident with their speeches in which they vehemently attacked BJD and its policies.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik hit out at the Centre as well as the State for a sharp rise in the prices of petrol and diesel.

He said the hike has affected the common man and warned of a State-wide bandh on February 15 if the fuel prices were not brought down within a fortnight by at least  Rs 10 per litre. 

Patnaik described the BJD as “Bichitra Janata Dal,” Patnaik said the party has done nothing during its 20 year rule in the State except increasing the number of liquor shops. 

Criticising the failure of the BJD government in all fronts in the State, Patnaik alleged that it is hand-in-glove with the BJP at the Centre. 

“BJD’s anti-farmer attitude has again been exposed after it attended Budget Session of Parliament when more than 16 opposition political parties boycotted it demanding repeal of the three Farm Acts,” he said and added that the regional party in Odisha has always come to the rescue of the BJP whenever it is in trouble.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Patnaik said that the party is based only on propaganda and no action. He said the saffron outfit is good at making false promises to people before the elections and demanded that Farm Acts must be repealed immediately.

Senior leaders including Narasingh Mishra, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Narasingha Mishra, Dasarathi Gomang and Ganjam DCC president Ramesh Jena were among those present. 
 

