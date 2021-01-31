Odisha: ‘Monk’ who wanted to meet his lady-love lands in trouble  

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Dressing up to deceive works well in movies but it may land people in trouble in real life.

Plus II student of a Bhubaneswar-based private college learnt the lesson the hard way after he dressed up as a monk to meet his girlfriend at Ferrochrome gate colony within Jajpur Road limits on Saturday.

Ayuskanta Behera, a native of Angul, wanted to meet his girlfriend who studies in the same college. Since her parents did not approve of him, he came up with the idea of dressing up as a monk.

The girl’s marriage was fixed by her parents recently and a desperate Ayuskanta wanted to meet her at all cost.

However, his age did not match with his costume and aroused suspicion of locals who assumed him to be a child lifter

“When I saw the sadhu’s face, I found him to be quite young. My suspicion grew as I noticed his unusually long beard and it came off easily as I pulled it. The large knot of hair on his head too was fake,” said Nityananda Das, a local. He called up his neighbours and Ayuskanta was handed over to local police.

The cops grilled the youngster only to find that it was a harmless act borne out of love and desperation.