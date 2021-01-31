STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: ‘Monk’ who wanted to meet his lady-love lands in trouble  

Ayuskanta Behera, a native of Angul, wanted to meet his girlfriend who studies in the same college. Since her parents did not approve of him, he came up with the idea of dressing up as a monk.

Published: 31st January 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Dressing up to deceive works well in movies but it may land people in trouble in real life.

Plus II student of a Bhubaneswar-based private college learnt the lesson the hard way after he dressed up as a monk to meet his girlfriend at Ferrochrome gate colony within Jajpur Road limits on Saturday. 

Ayuskanta Behera, a native of Angul, wanted to meet his girlfriend who studies in the same college. Since her parents did not approve of him, he came up with the idea of dressing up as a monk.

The girl’s marriage was fixed by her parents recently and a desperate Ayuskanta wanted to meet her at all cost.

However, his age did not match with his costume and aroused suspicion of locals who assumed him to be a child lifter

“When I saw the sadhu’s face, I found him to be quite young. My suspicion grew as I noticed his unusually long beard and it came off easily as I pulled it. The large knot of hair on his head too was fake,” said Nityananda Das, a local. He called up his neighbours and Ayuskanta was handed over to local police.

The cops grilled the youngster only to find that it was a harmless act borne out of love and desperation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp