PM Modi heaps praise on Rourkela’s Bhagyasri for her expert Pattachitra artwork

Published: 31st January 2021 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bhagyasri sahoo

Bhagyasri Sahoo with a collection of Pattachitra artwork in Rourkela (Photo | Express)

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: Twenty-six-year-old Bhagyasri Sahoo is on cloud nine. What started as an amateur passion for Pattachitra art has made her reach greater heights after PM Narendra Modi heaped praise on her during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme.

Bhagyasri was listening to PM's radio address with her elder brother Jyotiranjan and her sister-in-law Madhusmita when her name was being mentioned. "I never expected that my passion for this artwork will take me so far. I am thankful to the Prime Minister for highlighting the culture of Odisha through my name," Bhagyasri told The New Indian Express.

Bhagyasri further says how she has been inclined to this art and Jagannath culture, but she couldn't get enough time. "The lockdown came as a blessing in disguise," she says.

During her college days in non-COVID times at Sarang in Dhenkanal, Bhagyasri used to keep some time apart from her tight schedule to keep painting. Her tryst with Pattachitra started amateurishly in soft tones. 

However, encouragement from friends raised her confidence and she decided to focus on Pattachitra and tried her hands on intricate designs during the lockdown. 

Through Instagram and Facebook, she is trying to reach a wider group of people who share her love for Pattachitra. Bhagyasri has also been conducting online workshops to popularise one of the oldest art forms of the state. 

She recalled selling about a dozen Pattachitra arts on bottles each for Rs.1,500-2,000, while eight other artworks on stones have been bought for Rs.500-800. She uses primer on the surface of different objects, then paints with acrylic, and finally applies varnish for glaze and lasting impact.

She hopes to learn the skill of using natural colours in her painting from some traditional artists of Raghurajpur in Puri district.

"I am an artist by passion and engineer by profession. I am rooted in in Pattachitra and Odia culture. I also plan to start my own art studio to promote Pattachitra and other ancient art forms," she says.

A resident of Sector-19 in Rourkela, she is a final year student of MTech in Metallurgy at IGIT, Dhenkanal. 

Her father Kartik Sahoo, who is a constable at the Chhend police station, said, "I was away at Jatni with wife my Basanti and my happiness knows no bounds when I saw PM mentioning my  daughter’s name.”

IG of Police (Western Range) Kabita Jalan said, “It is a proud moment for all and she will inspire others."

