Excise SI in Odisha drinks liquor in office, gets suspended

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A sub-inspector (SI) of the Excise wing was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly consuming alcohol during duty hours.

He was identified as Saroj Bag. The SI was drinking liquor inside the district Excise office on Tuesday when someone recorded the incident on mobile phone and made the video viral on social media.

Excise Superintendent, Kendrapara Rajat Praharaj said, “We launched a probe on the basis of the video footage. During investigation, we found the incident to be true following which the SI was suspended on charges of misconduct and dereliction of duty.”