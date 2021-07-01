Odisha relaxes lockdown restrictions in the state
The state released orders to relax lockdown restrictions with a different set of relaxations for various districts based on their test positivity rates and case growth.
Published: 01st July 2021 08:56 AM | Last Updated: 01st July 2021 08:56 AM
The State government on Wednesday extended the partial lockdown by 15 days till July 16 with a different set of relaxations for districts - designated Category A and B on the basis of their test positivity rate and case growth. Unlock process has been accelerated in Category A districts with focus on phased return to normalcy
Category A districts
Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Rayagada
Relaxations
- Shops and businesses to open from 6 am to 6 pm
- No weekend shutdown
- Inter-district and intra-district public transport
- Opening of weekly and daily haats
- Autorickshaws and cabs with two passengers
- Street food joints (only takeaways)
- Barbershops
- Outdoor, indoor film shooting
Restrictions
- Night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am
- Shopping malls, spas, beauty parlours, gyms
- Curbs on marriages, funerals and social functions continue
- Religious places, educational institutions, coaching centres remain closed
Category b districts
Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Balasore
Restrictions
- Weekend curfew to remain in place
- Night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am
- Daily, weekly haats to remain closed
- Public transport, cab, autorickshaw operations
- Curbs on marriage, funeral, social gatherings
- Religious places, schools, educational institutions
Relaxations
- Shops, business activities allowed from 6 am to 2 pm
- Street food vendors (only takeaway)
- Outdoor shootings