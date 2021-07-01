STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha relaxes lockdown restrictions in the state

The state released orders to relax lockdown restrictions with a different set of relaxations for various districts based on their test positivity rates and case growth.

Published: 01st July 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

bhubaneswar lockdown

Odisha is easing its lockdown restrictions with caution. Image for representation (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The State government on Wednesday extended the partial lockdown by 15 days till July 16 with a different set of relaxations for districts - designated Category A and B on the basis of their test positivity rate and case growth. Unlock process has been accelerated in Category A districts with focus on phased return to normalcy

Category A districts
Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Rayagada

Relaxations

  • Shops and businesses to open from 6 am to 6 pm
  • No weekend shutdown
  • Inter-district and intra-district public transport
  • Opening of weekly and daily haats
  • Autorickshaws and cabs with two passengers
  • Street food joints (only takeaways)
  • Barbershops
  • Outdoor, indoor film shooting

Restrictions

  • Night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am
  • Shopping malls, spas, beauty parlours, gyms
  • Curbs on marriages, funerals and social functions continue
  • Religious places, educational institutions, coaching centres remain closed

Category b districts
Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Balasore

Restrictions

  • Weekend curfew to remain in place
  • Night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am
  • Daily, weekly haats to remain closed
  • Public transport, cab, autorickshaw operations
  • Curbs on marriage, funeral, social gatherings
  • Religious places, schools, educational institutions

Relaxations

  • Shops, business activities allowed from 6 am to 2 pm 
  • Street food vendors (only takeaway)
  • Outdoor shootings
