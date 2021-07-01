Odisha relaxes lockdown restrictions in the state

By Express News Service

The State government on Wednesday extended the partial lockdown by 15 days till July 16 with a different set of relaxations for districts - designated Category A and B on the basis of their test positivity rate and case growth. Unlock process has been accelerated in Category A districts with focus on phased return to normalcy

Category A districts

Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Rayagada

Relaxations

Shops and businesses to open from 6 am to 6 pm

No weekend shutdown

Inter-district and intra-district public transport

Opening of weekly and daily haats

Autorickshaws and cabs with two passengers

Street food joints (only takeaways)

Barbershops

Outdoor, indoor film shooting

Restrictions

Night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am

Shopping malls, spas, beauty parlours, gyms

Curbs on marriages, funerals and social functions continue

Religious places, educational institutions, coaching centres remain closed

Category b districts

Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Balasore

Restrictions

Weekend curfew to remain in place

Night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am

Daily, weekly haats to remain closed

Public transport, cab, autorickshaw operations

Curbs on marriage, funeral, social gatherings

Religious places, schools, educational institutions

Relaxations