STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Only 29.97 per cent vaccinated in Odisha's Sundargarh

After moving at a snail’s pace in the first half of the month, vaccination drive gained momentum from June 21 with the launch of district-wise inoculation of persons above 18 years.

Published: 01st July 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre.

Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid vaccine shortage, the immunisation programme is limping in Sundargarh with only 29.97 per cent of the district’s adult population receiving the jabs since the drive was launched in January this year. Till June 29, the district had administered 6,05,170 doses covering 5,35,883 of the adult population that included 2,67,459 persons of Rourkela city who received at least the first dose.

After moving at a snail’s pace in the first half of the month, the drive gained momentum from June 21 with the launch of district-wise inoculation of persons above 18 years.  Between June 21 and 26, around 13,000-13,900 doses were administered on a daily basis. However, most of the 58 vaccination centres stopped the drive due to short supply of doses.

The administration has set a target to administer 3,000-4,000 doses daily from July 5. But sources said the slow vaccination would continue till July 15 and pick up momentum once the district receives fresh stock. On Wednesday, only 1,527 doses were administered in the district.

The population of Sundargarh was projected at 22,47,662  in January, 2019. Official sources said excluding nearly 4.60 lakh children of below 18 years of age, the total adult population of the district stands at 17,87,779 of which 12,51,779 adults are yet to be inoculated. At this pace, it would take over a year to completely immunise the remaining adult population. 

Chief district medical officer Dr SK Mishra claimed that there was a continuous supply of vaccines to Sundargarh and the inoculation drive would pick up pace again. Sundargarh has recorded 41,500 cases since the outbreak of Covid-19 including 180 deaths. Around 17,500 cases and 173 deaths were reported between July 2020 and March 2021.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundergarh Covid vaccination in Sundergarh Covid vaccination
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp