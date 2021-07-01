Only 29.97 per cent vaccinated in Odisha's Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid vaccine shortage, the immunisation programme is limping in Sundargarh with only 29.97 per cent of the district’s adult population receiving the jabs since the drive was launched in January this year. Till June 29, the district had administered 6,05,170 doses covering 5,35,883 of the adult population that included 2,67,459 persons of Rourkela city who received at least the first dose.

After moving at a snail’s pace in the first half of the month, the drive gained momentum from June 21 with the launch of district-wise inoculation of persons above 18 years. Between June 21 and 26, around 13,000-13,900 doses were administered on a daily basis. However, most of the 58 vaccination centres stopped the drive due to short supply of doses.

The administration has set a target to administer 3,000-4,000 doses daily from July 5. But sources said the slow vaccination would continue till July 15 and pick up momentum once the district receives fresh stock. On Wednesday, only 1,527 doses were administered in the district.

The population of Sundargarh was projected at 22,47,662 in January, 2019. Official sources said excluding nearly 4.60 lakh children of below 18 years of age, the total adult population of the district stands at 17,87,779 of which 12,51,779 adults are yet to be inoculated. At this pace, it would take over a year to completely immunise the remaining adult population.

Chief district medical officer Dr SK Mishra claimed that there was a continuous supply of vaccines to Sundargarh and the inoculation drive would pick up pace again. Sundargarh has recorded 41,500 cases since the outbreak of Covid-19 including 180 deaths. Around 17,500 cases and 173 deaths were reported between July 2020 and March 2021.