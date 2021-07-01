Orissa HC expresses inability to help ex-serviceman

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed inability to intervene and give any relief to an ex-serviceman who has been running from pillar to post to get back the land allotted to him 36 years ago under Jawans-Grant of concession of land scheme.

Dandapani Dash had claimed before the court that he was allotted a plot at Ripiti Palli under Ghumusar tehsil in Ganjam district in 1984. Accordingly, the land was recorded in his name and record of rights (RoR) was issued. But the RoR was found to be in the names of two other persons after publication of consolidation record in 1991.

The case records indicated that the two persons had purchased the land from a person by registered sale deed. Subsequently, the same land was purchased by another person by one more sale deed. Dash turned to the HC in 2019 after his pleas to all authorities concerned including the Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management yielded no result.

The petition sought the court’s direction to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Revenue department and the Director, Consolidation to record the land in his name. However, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice SK Panigrahi said, “It appears to the court that too many disputed questions of fact which make it difficult for the court to entertain this petition and issue the directions as prayed for.”

“There are two registered sale deeds coming in the way of the present petitioner asserting rights, title and interest on the property in question. Unless the petitioner is able to overcome these difficulties, it is not possible to issue any directions,” the bench said.