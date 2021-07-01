Vaccine shortage forces inoculation drive to halt in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Shortage of Covid-19 vaccine forced the Odisha government to stop vaccination in 16 districts on Thursday. The inoculation was affected on Wednesday as only 223 centres were active in 18 districts. There was no vaccination in the other 12 districts.

The districts where no session has been planned are Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Sonepur and Sundargarh.

After 49,637 people were administered vaccines on the day, the State has a stock of 19,520 doses of Covishield and 3.24 lakh doses of Covaxin. The districts have been facing Covishield shortage due to inadequate supply from the Centre.

The Health department has planned only 114 sessions, including 72 in Bhubaneswar alone leaving only 42 sessions in 14 districts, an average of three sessions in each district. The State has administered 1,18,85,407 doses of vaccines so far. While 22,17,190 have been fully vaccinated, 96,68,129 have got a single dose.