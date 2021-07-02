15 fast-track courts inaugurated in Odisha to handle child sexual offence cases

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar on Thursday virtually inaugurated 15 fast-track special courts (FTSCs) to deal with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and rape cases in the State.

The FTSCs were opened at Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Khurda, Koraput, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Sambalpur.

The Chief Justice also inaugurated courts of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class at Erasama in Jagatsinghpur district and Polasara in Ganjam district.

Justice Sanju Panda, Justice SK Mishra, Justice CR Dash, Justice Biswajit Mohanty, Justice S Pujahari, Justice Biswanath Rath, Justice SK Sahoo, Justice KR Mohapatra, Justice BP Routray and Justice SK Panigrahi also participated.