Fully vaccinated government staff in Odisha to attend office during July lockdown 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All fully vaccinated government employees will have to attend office across the State during the extended lockdown period from July 1 to July 15, according to an official notification issued on July 1, 2021. Government offices will, however, function with 50 per cent strength of employees during the period.

The notification also stated that the officers in the rank of deputy secretary and above will have to attend office daily. Departments/heads of offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will decide on the manner of selection of employees not fully vaccinated to attend office on a roster basis.

Essential offices such as SRC and OSDMA offices, police, fire services, health and civic bodies will function in full strength. Officers and staff who have not been assigned duty on roster, will have to work from home with VPN provided to them.