Ganja worth Rs 3 crore seized in Odisha's Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a major haul, ganja worth around Rs 3 crore was seized by Patapur police in Ganjam district on June 30, 2021. Police said the contraband, weighing around 3,157 kg, was stored in the house of one Santosh Mallick of Khaparadanga village.

On a tip-off, police raided Khaparadanga and were shocked to see such a huge consignment of ganja. Police seized the stored contraband and arrested Mallick.

During interrogation, Mallick said he had rented out his house to some traders to store ganja for Rs 30,000 per month. Mallick along with the seized ganja was produced in a Berhampur court on Thursday.

Police said an investigation is on to trace the traders who had stored the ganja in Mallick’s house and the place from where the contraband was procured.