Odisha mops up Rs 2,999 crore GST, records 11.37 per cent growth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha has been under lockdown for the past two months, it has mopped up an impressive GST collection Rs 2,999.91 crore in June against Rs 2,693.75 crore during the month last year, posting a growth of 11.37 per cent (pc).

The State GST (SGST) collection also saw a rise of 13.13 pc as Rs 858.83 crore was collected in June compared to Rs 759.17 crore in the same month in 2020. The CGST, IGST and Cess collection was Rs 743.16 crore, Rs 842.65 crore and Rs 555.27 crore respectively.

The progressive collection of SGST this fiscal till June was Rs 2,812.93 crore against Rs 1,560.20 crore during the corresponding period last year recording a progressive growth of 80.29 pc. In May, the State had an overall GST collection of Rs 3,196.75 crore, including Rs 827.43 crore of SGST, Rs 690.32 crore of CGST, Rs 1,094.7 crore of IGST and Rs 584.3 crore of Cess.

While the SGST, CGST and Cess collection in June was better than that of May, the gross collection dropped as revenue from IGST saw a dip. It was Rs 842.65 crore last month as compared to Rs 1,094.7 crore in May. Although the overall SGST collection was expected to be hit badly due to the lockdown imposed since May 5, the growth in three components was recorded due to better compliance, increased collection from iron and steel as well as the mining sector that remain unaffected. Usually, the collection of a month is reflected in the next month.

The total collection of VAT on petrol and liquor was Rs 709.32 crore during June against Rs 424.57 crore during the month last year. The collection from petroleum products and liquor was Rs 585.49 crore and Rs 123.82 crore respectively.

The progressive GST collection till June posted a growth of 93.48 pc as Rs 10,046.14 crore was collected this fiscal against Rs 5,192.30 crore during the April-June period in 2020.

Commissioner of CT and GST Sushil Kumar Lohani has directed officials to ensure 90 pc return filing within the due date and increase the field surveillance so that potential leakages could be plugged. As many as 7,984 new registrants have been brought under the GST fold in the April-June period, he added.

