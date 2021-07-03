STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to pool all resources to fight possible Covid third wave

Launching a training programme for doctors on paediatric care on virtual platform, the Chief Minister said the government has approved an action plan to create infrastructure

Published: 03rd July 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cautioning against a possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic with a high probability of impact on children, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced that the State government will pool all available resources to ensure proper healthcare to children.

Launching a training programme for doctors on paediatric care on virtual platform, the Chief Minister said the government has approved an action plan to create infrastructure including equipment and medicine for this. Stating that training of doctors for paediatric care is very important to ensure capacity to treat children, he said it is going to be a real challenge if such a situation arises and the government needs to be prepared. 

Stating that the government has established a large network of government and private Covid hospitals across the districts to provide free quality treatment to people, he thanked the efforts of all the doctors and healthcare community for ensuring timely treatment to the Covid patients. 

The Chief Minister warned that though the infection rate has currently come down and the situation is under control, there have been reports of a possible third wave. Stating that the impact of the pandemic has been devastating across the world including India, he said Odisha has been on high alert to tackle the situation. “We have taken proactive steps to contain the spread of the virus,” he added. 

Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra said the training module has been designed with focus on technology and team work under the 5T initiative. Keeping an eye on the possible third wave, the government has designed the training programme for general duty medical officers and nursing staff. He also launched several Covid training capsules, awareness video and pocket book for frontline workers.  

During the programme, three doctors Sagar Dalai from Sundargarh, Sarat Chandra Samal from Ganjam and Udaya Jyoti Mallick from Cuttack interacted with the Chief Minister and spoke about the benefits of training for treating Covid patients. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha covid cases Odisha covid third wave coronavirus Covid
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp