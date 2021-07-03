Odisha to witness rainfall over next four days  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The IMD on Friday issued a warning for thunderstorm and lightning at few places in the State over next four days. Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Balasore districts on Saturday.

“Thunderstorm activity is expected to occur in few parts of the State in next four days because of the local heating triggered by the weak phase of the monsoon and due to the moisture availability,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. On Friday, isolated places in Odisha including the State Capital received rainfall. Nayagarh received highest 64 mm rainfall followed by Bhubaneswar 44 mm, Angul 28 mm and Bhawanipatna 22.8 mm. Meanwhile, the regional Met office has launched its new website https://mausam.imd.gov.in.