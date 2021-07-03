STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Special public prosecutor caught red-handed while accepting bribe from cop in Odisha

Mishra had allegedly demanded the bribe from suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malay Kumar Rana of Kalahandi to help him come clean on corruption charges

Published: 03rd July 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an unprecedented incident, a special public prosecutor posted at Bhawanipatna Special Vigilance Court in Kalahandi district was arrested on graft charges.

Sources said Asutosh Mishra was reportedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh from a police official to settle a vigilance case registered against him.

Mishra had allegedly demanded the bribe from suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malay Kumar Rana of Kalahandi to help him come clean on corruption charges. The case's charge-sheet has been filed and hearing is on at the Vigilance Court.

“Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Cuttack Vigilance Cell conducted a raid at Mishra's house on Saturday morning and caught him red-handed. The bribe amount recovered from him has been seized,” said a senior officer of the anti-corruption agency.

Searches are being carried out in his house at Radhakrishna Nagar in Bhawanipatna Town. A case has been registered and further inquiry is on, he added.

The State Vigilance had detected a whopping Rs 123.91 crore worth of wealth illegally accumulated by 138 persons last year. Among them, 93 were public servants.

In 2020, the anti-corruption wing registered a total of 245 cases including 93 disproportionate assets (DA) cases. As per the agency's data, DA cases were registered against 93 public servants and 45 private persons and the value of all the assets accumulated illegally stood at Rs 123.91 crore.

As many as 187 persons were arrested during the period on charges of corruption. They included 34 Class I, 28 Class II, 106 Class III and six Class IV employees besides five other public servants and eight private individuals.

Senior Indian Forest Service officer Abhay Kant Pathak was arrested in November last year on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He was compulsorily retired in May after the Centre approved the state government’s recommendation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalahandi Odisha
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp