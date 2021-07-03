Three periods of ancient ages unearthed in Durgadevi village of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An archaeological excavation at Durgadevi village of coastal Balasore district has revealed three continuous and systematic phases of cultural evolution for 2,000 years - from 2000 BC to 100 BC. The excavation carried out by Odishan Institute of Maritime and South East Asian Studies (OIMSEAS) under the department of Culture has found traces of Chalcolithic phase (2000 to 1000 BC), Iron Age (1000 to 400 BC) and Early Historic period (400 to 200 BC) in the village. Traces of fortification of the entire early historic site and materials related to the three periods have also been discovered.

The OIMSEAS started work on the site at Durgadevi, 20 km away from Balasore town and bordering Mayurbhanj, in March this year. Excavations revealed a circular mud fortification in the 4.9 km radius of the village which is surrounded by rivers Sona on south and Budhabalanga on north-east. Close to the village, two nullas Gangahara and Prassana join the site on the north and south forming a natural moat which was an ancient water management system developed at least 4,000 years back.“People depended on the nullahs for agriculture, fishing and daily uses. The rivers were the route of maritime trade”, said chief archaeologist Dr Sunil Kumar Patnaik, also the secretary of OIMSEAS.

The village with four hamlets Sutanatei, Mahasayapatna (Mausipatana), Kudia and Durgadevi currently has a habitation of about 500 households. The present-day village including the hamlets are located within the ancient, fortified enclosure.Horizontal excavations were carried out in three trenches over two acre of high land. One of the major discoveries of the Chalcolithic period was the base of circular hut, copper objects and black on red painted pottery. Patnaik said discovery of the hut and the utilitarian objects reflect that people were leading a settled life and started agriculture, domestication of animals and fishing.

Besides, Iron Age pottery remains and iron objects like nails, arrow head, crucible and slag of various kinds were found. “The use of iron is a landmark phase in the growth of civilisation in Odisha, particularly North Odisha. There are several Iron Age sites discovered by various archaeologists in upper and middle Mahanadi valley but this is the first site in North Odisha,” Patnaik informed.

Similarly, pottery specimens of red, black and grey ware, terracotta ear studs, bangles, beads, terracotta wheels and some conical objects of Early Historic period were found within the area which points at march of civilisation from agricultural base to trade. This was also when fortification around the site with the natural moat began signifying the emergence of urbanization at Durgadevi around 400 to 200 BC, he added.Samples of the objects have been sent to Inter-University Accelerator Centre, New Delhi, to get the absolute date of the site. While the first phase excavation was completed recently, it will continue for a period of three years to understand the ancient site.