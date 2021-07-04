STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ASI to undertake 3D scan of Srimandir 

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to undertake 3D laser scanning of the Sri Jagannath temple at Puri during the Rath Yatra.

Published: 04th July 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 12:09 PM

Puri's Srimandir

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to undertake 3D laser scanning of the Sri Jagannath temple at Puri during the Rath Yatra. This is for the first time, 3D scanning of the temple would be carried out to know about the cracks and damages in the monument. 

“Every stone and sculpture in the entire 11th century temple including the Ratnasinghasan will be scanned and documented to reveal even the minute cracks. The documentation will be used to plan conservation and evaluate the condition of repair work that has already been done in the temple”, said ASI Bhubaneswar Circle head Arun Malik. 

Under the process, 3D imaging will be used as it has an advantage over the manual scanning process. Different types of cameras and drones will be used for the purpose. Usually, the ASI carries out annual conservation work inside the temple during the Rath Yatra when the deities are taken to Gundicha temple. 

As there was a controversy over damage to a sculpture in the temple last year, ASI decided to 3D scan the entire structure. “The monument data that would be collected in the process can also be used for future reference”, said Malik. 

While 3D imaging will be done within two to three days, the post-imaging and modelling work for documentation would take some time, he said, adding that the temple is in a good condition now. Prior to this, ASI had conducted the 3D laser scanning of Sun temple at Konark.

