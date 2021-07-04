STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

No more paddy purchase this Rabi season, Odisha government says

Government procurement of paddy in the 2020-21 Kharif marketing season has already exceeded its target, 71 lakh tonnes by over 6.37 lakh tonnes, state Cooperation minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said.

Published: 04th July 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain

Minister for Food Supply and Consumer Welfare, Cooperation Ranendra Pratap Swain (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite the BJP onslaught over paddy procurement lapses, the State government on Saturday made it clear that the purchase process is over and there is no scope for keeping the mandis open as the last date of sale fixed by the Centre was June 30.

The announcement came at a time when BJP MLAs had requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to seek the permission of the Central government for extension of procurement date till July 15 as many farmers could not sell their produce due to lapse of token and other mismanagement in the procurement system.

“No more paddy will be procured as the time scheduled by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for rabi procurement got over on June 30. Around 90.75 per cent of the registered farmers of the State have sold their produce against 82.69 per cent in the 2020 rabi season,” Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain told media persons.

He said paddy has been procured from 2.03 lakh out of 2.24 lakh registered farmers involving a cost of Rs 2,697.62 crore. The government had set a target to procure 71 lakh tonnes of paddy in 2020-21 Kharif marketing season (KMS). But the procurement exceeded by over 6.37 lakh tonne. The paddy purchase under MSP in 2019-20 KMS was 70.56 lakh tonne, he added.

Reacting to the State-wide agitation by BJP over alleged mandi mismanagement and government-rice miller nexus, the Minister said it is one of the political agendas of the Opposition party to stay relevant. “Rabi paddy procurement was limited to only 17 districts. We fail to understand why the BJP took its agitation to 30 districts. Maybe it is their frustration over the popularity of the Naveen Patnaik government,” Swain remarked.

The Minister said the rabi paddy procurement is not done in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh. This (BJP agitation) may be a move to push paddy from other states into the procurement system of Odisha, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha paddy procurement Cooperation minister Ranendra Pratap Swain Kharif Marketing Season
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp