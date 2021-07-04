Usha Padhee reviews air connectivity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In an attempt to enhance air connectivity in Odisha, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation Usha Padhee on Saturday held a high-level meeting at Kharavel Bhavan here. Development of airports in Puri, Rourkela, Utkela and Jeypore was discussed in the meeting. Jeypore and Utkela airports under Udan scheme will be finalised by the Ministry and the State government soon, sources said.

Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport department Madhu Sudan Padhi, Science and Technology department’s Secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra and other senior officials were present. “Issues related to the aviation sector were discussed”, said Mishra in a tweet.