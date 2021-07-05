STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

After centuries, palm civets with coat variations seen in Odisha's Satkosia Tiger Reserve

The first photographs of a partial albino individual of common palm civet were captured at two locations in Majhipada reserve forest of Satkosia wildlife division in March last year.

Published: 05th July 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Partial albino individual of common palm civet in Satkosia Tiger Reserve

Partial albino individual of common palm civet in Satkosia Tiger Reserve (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Colour variation in pelage (coat) of common palm civet, caught in the cameras at Satkosia Tiger Reserve, has prompted wildlife researchers to call for revisiting the taxonomic and distribution status of the mammal to validate the existence of its sub-species in the region.

According to a research paper published in Zoo’s Print journal in June, the coat colour variation in common palm civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus) - also called Indian palm civet - was reported centuries back in Kandhamal and southern Rajasthan in 2004. This time, the colour variation was reported in civets that were photographed through camera traps installed in the western part of the tiger reserve to monitor big cat movement and prey distribution.

These mammals in Satkosia were partially albinistic. The first photograph of a partial albino individual of common palm civet was captured at two locations in Majhipada reserve forest of Satkosia wildlife division in March last year. It showed that the body below the shoulders of the mammal had creamish and whitish fur without any visible marks or spots. Similarly, its legs and tail lacked any pattern or pigmentation. The fur is pigmented only behind the ears and near eyes and close to the muzzle. Besides, patches on the head below the eyes were distinctly visible.

Another civet with normal coat colour was captured the next month with distinct markings as described for common palm civet. In May, the researchers recorded a civet having an unpigmented (creamish) band of fur near the abdomen and the middle section of the tail in the same area. 

The researchers who carried the study in the western part of Satkosia since 2018 stated that some rare specimens collected previously in Kandhamal in the pre-Independence era had only the head and shoulders normally coloured and the rest of their body was white. In 1891, they were described to be partially albinistic and termed as subspecies nictitatans.

Two other specimens from this region having a broad band of white fur and some parts of the tail as white were admitted as a potentially different race. Similarly, the specimens collected near the tiger reserve in 1988 with different patterns were described as a new species Paradoxurus jorandensis.

In the fresh survey, the researchers said, though there is no molecular evidence available to support splitting of the species, their findings for the specimen photographed in May 2020 suggests the distribution of the coat pattern beyond the Similipal region. “Since coat colour variations are often influenced by climate and geography, further investigation using both morphologic and pelagic characteristics besides molecular data is required,” the study suggested.

The researchers said a study that incorporates samples/specimens from the Indian region specifically from eastern India is required to validate the existence of sub-species within Paradoxurus hermaphroditus, which has been lacking in earlier studies.

IFS officers Pradeep Raj Karat and P Ramasamy, OFS officers Saroj Panda, Subhendu Behera and researchers from Wildlife Institute of India Vaishali Vasudeva, Gatikrishna Behera, Sandeep Gupta and K Ramesh were part of the study team. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Palm Civet Common Palm Civet Paradoxurus hermaphroditus Satkosia Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp