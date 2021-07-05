Odisha DGP reviews Rath Yatra security

By Express News Service

PURI: Odisha DGP Abhay took stock of the security arrangements for the annual Rath Yatra in a review meeting with Puri SP K Vishal Singh here on Sunday.

Addressing media persons after the meet, Abhay said a blueprint of the entire security arrangement is being prepared and would be made public in two days.

Accompanied by ADG (Law and Order) RK Sharma and DIG, Intelligence Anup Sahoo, the DGP visited the outer complex of Srimandir and interacted with servitors engaged in the construction of chariots and officials of Sri Jagannath temple.