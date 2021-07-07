STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Monsoon plays truant, kharif farming affected in Mayurbhanj

While farmers had begun sowing on a few patches in the low-lying areas, large areas of land lay without any activity awaiting rains.

Published: 07th July 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Cracks on a farmland due to deficit rainfall in Mayurbhanj’s Sukruli block | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  With the State receiving deficit rainfall in June this year, agricultural activities have been affected during the current kharif season in Mayurbhanj leaving farmers worried. The district received 177.30 mm rainfall last month, 33.29 mm less than the normal 265.8 mm.

While farmers had begun sowing on a few patches in the low-lying areas, large areas of land lay without any activity awaiting rains. The district had witnessed good rainfall in May (around 295.66 mm which was almost double than the normal 101.2 mm) aiding farmers in preparing the soil. June, crucial for paddy sowing and transplantation of kharif crops, saw grossly deficit rainfall forcing some farmers to opt for medium or short duration paddy cultivation. 

In six days of July, the district has received 31.64 mm rainfall as opposed to the normal 337.3 mm. 
Farmers like Sukhi and Bajun Singh of Shamakhunta block fear deficit rain will impact growth of seedlings and other farming activities. “We had just managed to save our seedlings from grazing cattle but lack of sufficient rain and absence of canal facility to irrigate our lands are giving us sleepless nights,” added Sukhi. If it does not rain for a week more, the seedlings will turn yellow and lands develop cracks, said Bajun. 

Contacted, Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO) Sanjay Kumar Mohanty agreed that deficit rainfall will affect the target of cultivation in 4,37,000 hectare during kharif season this year. “Around 2,83,000 hectare was supposed to be dedicated for paddy and the rest for non-paddy crops in this season.

Cooperative societies were also directed to distribute 14,000 quintal of seeds of various crops to farmers besides stocking 11,000 quintal and 24,948 million tonne of fertilisers. Proper rainfall is the only hindrance now in the path of the farmers,” added Mohanty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mayurbhanj
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp