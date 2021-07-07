Monsoon plays truant, kharif farming affected in Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: With the State receiving deficit rainfall in June this year, agricultural activities have been affected during the current kharif season in Mayurbhanj leaving farmers worried. The district received 177.30 mm rainfall last month, 33.29 mm less than the normal 265.8 mm.

While farmers had begun sowing on a few patches in the low-lying areas, large areas of land lay without any activity awaiting rains. The district had witnessed good rainfall in May (around 295.66 mm which was almost double than the normal 101.2 mm) aiding farmers in preparing the soil. June, crucial for paddy sowing and transplantation of kharif crops, saw grossly deficit rainfall forcing some farmers to opt for medium or short duration paddy cultivation.

In six days of July, the district has received 31.64 mm rainfall as opposed to the normal 337.3 mm.

Farmers like Sukhi and Bajun Singh of Shamakhunta block fear deficit rain will impact growth of seedlings and other farming activities. “We had just managed to save our seedlings from grazing cattle but lack of sufficient rain and absence of canal facility to irrigate our lands are giving us sleepless nights,” added Sukhi. If it does not rain for a week more, the seedlings will turn yellow and lands develop cracks, said Bajun.

Contacted, Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO) Sanjay Kumar Mohanty agreed that deficit rainfall will affect the target of cultivation in 4,37,000 hectare during kharif season this year. “Around 2,83,000 hectare was supposed to be dedicated for paddy and the rest for non-paddy crops in this season.

Cooperative societies were also directed to distribute 14,000 quintal of seeds of various crops to farmers besides stocking 11,000 quintal and 24,948 million tonne of fertilisers. Proper rainfall is the only hindrance now in the path of the farmers,” added Mohanty.