Trinity recovers, King to perform ‘Chhera Pahanra’

By Express News Service

PURI: Even as the Holy Trinity recovered from illness after spending a fortnight in the Ansara Ghar (sick room) of Srimandir, Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb on Tuesday informed that he would conduct “Chhera Pahanra” rituals on both Rath Yatra and Bahuda.

The Gajapati had abstained from the ritual during Snana Purnima due to Covid situation. Earlier in the day, the deities discarded their white robes and put on a red attire. Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra had retired to the sick room after taking bath on the occasion of Snana Purnima. Wearing white, the Trinity was treated by the temple physician with herbal drugs and kept on fruit and Pana (liquid diet).

Daita servitors accompanied by Patimahapatra went in a procession to the palace of the Gajapati and informed him about the Trinity’s recovery. The servitors carried with them the discarded white clothes, dry sandalwood paste and other materials extracted from the bodies of the deities during treatment.

The Puri King, also the chief servitor, was informed that the Trinity was ready for their pleasure ride to Gundicha temple. Deb asked the servitors to render their religious service with devotion and ensure smooth conduct of the grand event which will be held without participation of devotees and in strict adherence to Covid protocols.

The Daitas were advised not to obstruct the view of the deities on chariots as devotees across the globe would be watching the Rath Yatra proceedings live. The ‘Netra Utsav’ ritual will be observed on July 9 and the next day, the Trinity would appear in a rejuvenated youthful form called ‘Nabajouban Besha’. On July 11, after receiving ajnamalyas from the deities, the servitors would veer the three chariots from the construction yard and park them in front of the Simhadwar for Rath Yatra.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra took stock of the Rath Yatra preparations on the day. Puri Collector Samarth Verma apprised him about the arrangements put in place to conduct the festival in adherence to Covid norms. Verma informed that around 3,000 servitors would participate in the mega event. Only those servitors who test negative for Covid will be allowed to participate in Rath Yatra.