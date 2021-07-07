STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Trinity recovers, King to perform ‘Chhera Pahanra’

Daitas advised not to obstruct the view of deities on chariots

Published: 07th July 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Daita servitors on way to the palace of Puri Gajapati on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

PURI:  Even as the Holy Trinity recovered from illness after spending a fortnight in the Ansara Ghar (sick room) of Srimandir, Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb on Tuesday informed that he would conduct “Chhera Pahanra” rituals on both Rath Yatra and Bahuda.

The Gajapati had abstained from the ritual during Snana Purnima due to Covid situation. Earlier in the day, the deities discarded their white robes and put on a red attire. Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra had retired to the sick room after taking bath on the occasion of Snana Purnima. Wearing white, the Trinity was treated by the temple physician with herbal drugs and kept on fruit and Pana (liquid diet). 

Daita servitors accompanied by Patimahapatra went in a procession to the palace of the Gajapati and informed him about the Trinity’s recovery. The servitors carried with them the discarded white clothes, dry sandalwood paste and other materials extracted from the bodies of the deities during treatment. 

The Puri King, also the chief servitor, was informed that the Trinity was ready for their pleasure ride to Gundicha temple. Deb asked the servitors to render their religious service with devotion and ensure smooth conduct of the grand event which will be held without participation of devotees and in strict adherence to Covid protocols. 

The Daitas were advised not to obstruct the view of the deities on chariots as devotees across the globe would be watching the Rath Yatra proceedings live. The ‘Netra Utsav’ ritual will be observed on July 9 and the next day, the Trinity would appear in a rejuvenated youthful form called  ‘Nabajouban Besha’. On July 11, after receiving ajnamalyas from the deities, the servitors would veer the three chariots from the construction yard and park them in front of the  Simhadwar for Rath Yatra.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra took stock of the Rath Yatra preparations on the day. Puri Collector Samarth Verma apprised him about the arrangements put in place to conduct the festival in adherence to Covid norms. Verma informed that around 3,000 servitors would participate in the mega event. Only those servitors who test negative for Covid will be allowed to participate in Rath Yatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Holy Trinity Rath Yatra
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp