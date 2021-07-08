STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High Court to hear allegations against the Odisha's Board of Secondary Education on July 29

A petition filed was filed with the court alleging that board was callous and negligent in following the alternate assessment method it had approved for awarding HSC marks, in a transparent manner.

Published: 08th July 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has fixed July 29 for considering allegations against the Board of Secondary Education(BSE), Odisha of not strictly adhering to the alternative method of assessment that it had approved for awarding marks of the HSC examinations.

The single-judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath has issued notice to the government and BSE on the basis of a petition filed by eight students of Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir at Pipili. Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, advocate Pronoy Mohanty sought re-checking/re-verification/re-assessment of the marks awarded to them. 

The petitioners sought an award of final marks without any reduction in a rational, reasonable and equitable manner, within a particular time. Justice Rath fixed July 29 for hearing on the matter along with the replies from the respondents by then. The Secretary of School and Mass Education department, president and secretary of BSE, Controller of Examination of BSE, District Education Officer of Puri and Headmaster Pipili Nodal High School (mentor school) had been named respondents in the case. 

The petition alleged that the BSE was callous and negligent in following the notified procedure in a transparent manner. Claiming that the results were published as per the moderation policy under the alternative mode of assessment, the BSE had ruled out any re-evaluation but allowed the students who are dissatisfied with their results to appear for offline examination. 

The form filling process for offline test had started from July 5 and will continue till July 14. It further claimed that the students were given marks based on their last four years’ performance and the scores secured in the two previous exams. In an interim order, Justice Rath allowed the petitioners to appear for the offline examination without prejudice to their rights and contentions raised in the petition against the last declared result. 
 

