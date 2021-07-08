STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Government official takes initiative to telecast online classes on television

The videos modeled on YouTube classes will be encoded by the cable operators and telecast during a scheduled time slot, said Abhinash Satapathy, BEO of Chhatrapur.

Published: 08th July 2021 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BERHAMPUR: In a bid to bridge the digital divide for students who face connectivity issues and don't have smartphones, a block education officer in Odisha's Ganjam district has taken an initiative to telecast online classes through the local cable network.

The videos modeled on YouTube classes will be encoded by the cable operators and telecast during a scheduled time slot, said Abhinash Satapathy, BEO of Chhatrapur.

It will be accessible to maximum number of students as almost every household has a TV with cable connection, he said.

"We have discussed with local cable operators and sarapanchs in three blocks - Chhatrapur, Khallikote and Ganjam - through the respective block development officers.

The classes will start airing in the next three to four days," Satapathy said.

"We have also proposed to the government about conducting classes through the cable TV network so that more and more students can take part," the BEO added.

The slots will be allotted after talking to the parents and based on the convenience of the students.

The content will be telecast multiple times to ensure children do not miss out on the classes, he said.

Earlier, the headmaster of Mundamari Primary School in Dharakote block in the district, Surya Narayan Sahoo, had adopted this method in at least seven panchayats, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online classes Television
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp