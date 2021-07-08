Weddings in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar continue unabated in violation of norms

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cocking a snook at police and civic enforcement officials, marriage ceremonies are being organised in gross violation of Covid guidelines in the city. The Commissionerate Police has given permission to as many as 1,150 marriages in and around the city during the ongoing lockdown period from May 5 to July 6. However, it has failed to carry out enforcement activities to check whether the functions are being organised by adhering to Covid guidelines.

This has emboldened the marriage parties to flout the norms openly. Even as the government has limited the attendance at marriages to a maximum of 25 persons, mass gatherings are a common sight. On May 21, the enforcement squad of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had conducted a raid on a house at Khuntia Lane in Pithapur area and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000. Though Badambadi police had given permission for maximum of 25 persons, food was prepared for around 200 people at the event.

Similarly, after receiving complaints from locals about a marriage ceremony in a grand manner at Jhanjiri Mangala on July 2, the squad raided the venue and found gross violation of Covid safety protocols. They found a gathering of about 200 people including some local politicians. The bride’s family had arranged a feast for about 500 people. The officials collected a fine of Rs 50,000 from the organiser.

However, the situation is worst in rural areas as local police and block administration remain silent spectators to such violations. In fact, one does not require permission for holding marriage ceremonies in rural areas if s/he can give some money to the police. “I held my daughter’s marriage without permission from Nischintakoili police station. I just paid Rs 500 to the police,” said a resident of Lankapada.

While attempts to elicit a response from DCP Prateek Singh on the issue proved futile, Cuttack SP (Rural) Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth said he has no information about the number of marriage ceremonies permitted during the lockdown.

Marriage mandaps fined

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to five marriage mandaps and hotels in the North Zone of the city and collected Rs 55,000 fine for violation of social distancing norms during social events. The enforcement team of the civic body inspected Kalyan Mandaps and convention halls in Patia, Chandrasekharpur and Sailashree Bihar and nearby places on the day. Enforcement has been intensified with rising cases of Covid-19 in the city where 387 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.