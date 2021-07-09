STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

'Banak Laagi': Trinity at Jagannath Puri Temple gets a special facial

The Trinity appeared in a new look wearing a special make-up as part of the ‘Banak Laagi’ ritual.

Published: 09th July 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Wooden horses to be affixed on the chariots lined up on Bada Danda.

Wooden horses to be affixed on the chariots lined up on Bada Danda. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PURI: The Trinity appeared in a new look wearing a special make-up as part of the ‘Banak Laagi’ ritual on Thursday. Dutta Mahapatra, a special set of servitors, worked for hours together to give the new look to the deities. Paste of black and white conch were used to colour the Trinity’s eyes and eyeballs. 

Servitor Sanjay Dutta Mahapatra said face make-up of the deities is usually done at least once a week. But the ‘Banak Laagi’ of the Trinity for ‘Nabajouban Darshan’ after the Anasar period is most important. For this ritual, a special mixture of Khadi (white chalk stone and rice powder), Kasturi (musk), Hingula (red sulphide of mercury), Harital (yellow orpiment) and Sankha (conch shell) besides other natural colours were used to decorate the faces of the deities.

After the ritual, the surplus Khadi and mixture were taken by the Dutta Mahapatra servitors in a procession to the palace of Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb and deposited there. Temple administrator AK Jena said the deities will appear in rejuvenated youthful form called Nabajouban Darshan on Friday. This apart, the three chariots would be decorated with their respective colours on the day. 

Meanwhile, swab samples of servitors, who will participate in Rath Yatra, are being collected at special RT-PCR test centres. Around 3,000 servitors and 1,000 temple staff  including police personnel would be tested. As per protocol, only those testing Covid negative would be allowed to participate in the festival. 

Sources said barricading of roads connected to Bada Danda (Grand Road) is almost complete. Over 100 police personnel with vehicles are conducting flag march on the Grand Road for the annual Rath Yatra. 
Puri SP K Vishal Singh said on the festival day, a three-layer security will be thrown around Gundicha temple. Section 144 will be clamped on Bada Danda, the festival venue, to prevent gathering of devotees. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagannath Puri Temple
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp