STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Minor girl tortured by parents for over a year in Odisha; biological mother files complaint

The girl was not only beaten up and tortured but also chained to the verandah of the house by her father Bilal Khan and step mother.

Published: 09th July 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Violence, Women, Gender Violence, Abuse

Childline officials said Bilal had married thrice and his second wife was the mother of the victim. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  A seven-year-old girl, who was being brutally tortured by her father and step-mother for over a year, has been rescued from the house at Balipatna on the outskirts of the city. The little girl has been admitted to the Capital Hospital. Acting on the complaint lodged by the girl’s biological mother, Commissionerate police arrested the couple on Thursday. 

The girl was not only beaten up and tortured but also chained to the verandah of the house by her father Bilal Khan and step mother. The injury-ridden and malnourished child was rescued by her biological mother and social workers from the house on Monday. On receiving information about barbarian atrocities on her, Childline director Benudhar Senapati and coordinator Rulina Patra visited the hospital and interacted with the victim, her mother and relatives on Wednesday. 

Childline officials said Bilal had married thrice and his second wife was the mother of the victim. After their divorce, the girl’s mother shifted to Pipili. Bilal, however, had taken custody of the child forcibly.
The child was brutally assaulted everyday by the couple and chained to a verandah of their house. 

They even used to put her fingers in hot water and derived pleasure out of her pain. The girl was only served rice and salt and on many nights she was forced to sleep without food. “We interacted with the girl and it was shocking to know the torture she had to endure for over a year while staying with her sadistic step-mother and father. The couple used to pin down the victim by standing on her abdomen and attacked her with different objects,” said Senapati giving out details. 

“Basing on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, a case has been registered under sections 323, 324, 342 and 34 of IPC and section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act,” said an officer of Balipatna police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Police
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp