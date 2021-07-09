Portal on virtual UG tutorials launched in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government on Thursday launched a web portal to facilitate virtual tutorials for UG courses of State universities under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

The e-LECTURE portal has been developed by the Directorate of Distance and Continuing Education of Utkal university. Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo, who launched the portal ‘vtputkal.odisha.gov.in’, said high definition videos containing lectures of different subjects of Arts, Science and Commerce streams have been uploaded on the portal which students can download free of cost.

The lectures are currently available for 11 papers for the first and second semesters. Content for other subjects will be uploaded on the portal gradually.