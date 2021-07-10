Driving licence test to resume in 10 Odisha districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The driving licence (DL) skill test will resume in 10 districts under Category B from next week. Apart from Puri, the DL test will restart in Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj districts on July 13 and slot booking will begin from 11 am on July 10. As curfew will be imposed in Puri for Rath Yatra, the test will resume from July 14 and slot booking will start from 11 am on July 13.

In a notice issued on Friday, the State Transport Authority (STA) said the LL expiring from March 18, 2020 to September 30, 2021 will remain valid till September this year. The resumption of LL test and its slot booking, application of new LL and DL in all the districts will be notified later, said the STA.