Fire mishap in Odisha Red Cross blood bank

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Medical equipment worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed after a fire broke out in the laboratory of Odisha Red Cross blood bank at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital on Friday. The laboratory was operating from the second floor of the blood bank centre.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, electric short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the mishap. Sources said some staff of the blood bank noticed smoke coming out of the second floor and informed the fire brigade which rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused but equipment and other accessories were gutted. In-charge officer of the blood bank Dr Soumyaranjan Nayak said two air conditioners, medical instruments and furniture worth `5 lakh were gutted.

“Around 400-500 Thalassemia patients were dependent on the blood bank. There are some units left in the cooling chamber for immediate requirement but in case of more demand, patients will have to avail the facility at Udala sub-divisional hospital,” he added.