CHSE Plus II practical scores to be based on marks of last three years

Final results will be announced within the SC deadline of July 31
 

Published: 10th July 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Students attending practical exam in a school in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Babu, EPS)

Image used for representation (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Wednesday asked all Higher Secondary Schools, or Plus II colleges, to ensure that the number of students securing practical marks in a particular range does not exceed the average range of the last three years. The CHSE has divided students securing practical marks in the range of 0 to 70 pc, 71-80 pc, 81-90 pc, 91-99 pc and 100 pc.

In a notification, it said if an average 38 pc students of a school had received practical scores in the range of 91-99 pc in the last three years, the number of students getting practical scores in this range should not exceed the same 38 pc this year. Any deviation in this assessment method will lead to non-submission of scores in the marking system. 

The CHSE officials said that this decision has been taken to maintain transparency and ensure that there is no random marking at the school level. For schools where the average percentage of three years is not available, that of the last two years will be taken into consideration. Practical marks as per the alternative assessment method will be awarded to students on the basis of their practical records and lab performance in higher secondary school as well as his/her project performance record in Class X.

The practical marks will be awarded to students of Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational Education and Sanskrit in different papers where the total mark for each paper is in the range of 30 to 60.  Meanwhile, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the alternative assessment is being carried out as per the recommendation of the expert committee and the result is expected to be published within the revised deadline of July 31 as per the direction of the Supreme court.  

