Orissa HC notice to government over  RT-PCR test facilities

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notices to the State government on a PIL seeking judicial intervention for availability of RT-PCR testing facilities at block level.

The existing facilities for Covid-19 testing are inadequate. Besides, with suspension of public transport, there is a considerable delay in samples being collected at the block level and sent to the district headquarters for testing and for the results to be obtained, the petition alleged.

The petition filed by one Sanjiv Joshi also said isolation centres and ambulance services are not available in rural areas for critical patients. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Savitri Ratho issued the notices to the secretaries of Health and Family Welfare, and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water departments.