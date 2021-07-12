Centre approves four-fold hike in Jal Jeevan funds for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to provide clean tap water to every household, the Centre has approved a four-fold hike in its allocation to Odisha under Jal Jeevan Mission for 2021-22. While approving the allocation of Rs 3,323.42 crore against Rs 812.15 crore in 2020-21, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat assured assistance to the State for making provision of tap water supply to every rural household by March, 2024.

Only 3.10 lakh (3.63 per cent) households in the State had tap water connections till August 15, 2019 when the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched. Since then, 22.84 lakh households have been provided with tap water connections.

Of a total of 85.66 lakh households in Odisha, 25.95 lakh (30.3 pc) have tap water supply. The State has planned to provide tap water connections to 21.31 lakh households in 2021-22, 22.53 lakh in 2022-23 and 18.87 lakh in 2023-24.

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Union Minister emphasised that the work should start in all the villages so that the State can provide tap water supply to every household by March, 2024 as per the target.

“The Central allocation has been increased four-fold to support Odisha in its endeavour to execute the annual plan for 2021-22. With an unspent balance of Rs 10.93 crore and matching State’s share of Rs 3,253 crore, a total Rs 6,596 crore is available for water supply work in the State in 2021-22. It implies that there is no shortage of funds,” he wrote.

In Odisha, 25,820 schools (47 per cent) and 11,913 anganwadi centres (22 per cent) have been provided tap water connections.

The Centre has asked the State to ensure that provision of safe tap water is made at all remaining schools, ashramshalas, and anganwadi centres along with PHCs/CHCs, community centres, gram panchayat buildings and wellness centress in the next few months.

Meanwhile, Rs 1,002 crore has been allocated to Odisha as 15th Finance Commission tied grants for water and sanitation to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to enable them to manage water supply and ensure improved sanitation in villages this fiscal.

Besides, there is an assured funding of Rs 5,280 crore for the next five years up to 2025-26. The Centre has also urged the State government to accord priority to water-scarce areas, quality-affected villages, aspirational districts, SC/ ST majority and Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojna (SAGY) villages. It has also advised to upgrade water testing laboratories and secure NABL accreditation. Of about 77 laboratories, only six are NABL accredited in the State.