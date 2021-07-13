OJEE form fill up date extended till July 26

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Owing to the pandemic, the last date for submission of online application forms for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 has been further extended till July 26. The last date for submission of exam fees has also been extended till July 28.The extension, however, is not applicable to those who wish to take admission to BTech courses.

The online application process for the entrance test had started from April 14 but was extended several times owing to Covid-19 lockdown.OJEE Committee Chairman SK Chand clarified that there will be no further extension of dates. “The revised dates of examination will be notified after assessment of the situation in the next two weeks, ‘’ he said.

With the National Testing Agency (NTA) announcing to complete the third and fourth session of JEE (Main) by August 2, the dates for OJEE is also expected to be announced soon.As per NTA schedule, the third session of JEE Main 2021 entrance would be held between July 20 and July 25 while the fourth session will take place from July 27 to August 2.